Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,260 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 527.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Raymond James cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SATS opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.10 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.