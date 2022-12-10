Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $806,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

