Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,985 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,829 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

