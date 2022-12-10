Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.