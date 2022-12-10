Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

