Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CVI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.