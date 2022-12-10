Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,961 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 1,542.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 520,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Price Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $448.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.