Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $224.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $228.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.