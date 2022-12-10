Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,638 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FOX were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

