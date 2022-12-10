Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,638 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FOX were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

