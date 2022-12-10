Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 15,051 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after purchasing an additional 186,032 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SI opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

