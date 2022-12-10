Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 25,682 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

