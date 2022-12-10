Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 25,682 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.