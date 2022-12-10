Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,368 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,532,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

