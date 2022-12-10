Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $52.17 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

