Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

