Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

WDC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

