Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

BCS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

