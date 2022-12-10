Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $11.44 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

