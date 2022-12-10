Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 179,425 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

