Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 759,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.