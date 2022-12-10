Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,045 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 884,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 406,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CS. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $3.37 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

