Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.