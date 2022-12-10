Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

