Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. AlphaValue downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

