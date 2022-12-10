Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 129,698 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gannett were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Gannett by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Gannett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Price Performance

NYSE GCI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $360.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.47. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Gannett Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.