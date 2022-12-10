Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,427 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 72.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 181.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.