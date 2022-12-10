Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 29,844 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

