Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,723 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioAtla by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 165.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla Stock Down 3.0 %

About BioAtla

BCAB stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.