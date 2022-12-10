Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $615,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.