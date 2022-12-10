Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

