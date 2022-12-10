Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,698 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gannett were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.