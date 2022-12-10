Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells $438,030.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
MEI opened at $46.85 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.
Methode Electronics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Read More
