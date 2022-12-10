Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells $438,030.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI opened at $46.85 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

