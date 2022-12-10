Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

