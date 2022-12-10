Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

