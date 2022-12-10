Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $178.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.64 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,452,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.