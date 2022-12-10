Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
