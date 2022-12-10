Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRTX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

