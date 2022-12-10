Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

