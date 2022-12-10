Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,930 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

