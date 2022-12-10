Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

