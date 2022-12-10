Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

MDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Modiv Price Performance

Modiv stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Modiv has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.59.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Modiv’s payout ratio is -82.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

