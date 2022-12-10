Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.