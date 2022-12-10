MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $325.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $570.58.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 236.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

