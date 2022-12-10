MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

