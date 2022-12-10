MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 232.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,317.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.0 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $381.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

