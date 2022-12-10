MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

