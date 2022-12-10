National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 49.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 858.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

National Instruments stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $44.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

