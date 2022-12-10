Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,488 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

