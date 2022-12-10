Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 22,428 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $5,673,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

